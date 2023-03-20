Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

It’s time to start off the trading week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
Moving stocks this morning are delistings, clinical trials, a bank sale, and more.
Let’s get into all of that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) stock is rocketing more than 110% as it prepares for Nasdaq delisting today.
- Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) shares are soaring over 65% despite plans to delist its shares.
- IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK) stock is surging more than 30% despite a lack of news on Monday morning.
- Appreciate (NASDAQ:SFR) shares are increasing over 27% on Monday morning.
- Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) stock is gaining more than 22% following positive clinical trial results.
- Ault Alliance (NYSEMKT:AULT) shares are climbing over 22% after announcing a cash dividend for investors.
- Unique Fabricating (NYSEMKT:UFAB) stock is heading more than 22% higher without any clear news.
- Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) shares are rising over 21% following the release of its annual report on Friday.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) stock is jumping more than 20% in early morning trading.
- International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEMKT:THM) shares are up over 19% on Monday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) stock is plummeting more than 58% as UBS (NYSE:UBS) agrees to buy its rival.
- Wejo (NASDAQ:WEJO) shares are diving over 24% following a massive rally late on Friday.
- Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) stock is tumbling more than 18% after climbing higher late on Friday.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares are taking an over 18% beating following a credit rating downgrade.
- IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) stock is falling more than 17% on no clear news.
- Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) shares are decreasing over 14% despite a lack of recent news.
- Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) stock is sliding more than 14% on Monday morning.
- PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) shares are slipping over 13% after releasing its latest earnings report.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock is dipping more than 13% after revealing reverse stock split plans.
- Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) shares are taking an over 11% beating as it continues a recent fall.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.