Dear WBD Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 23

Fans of Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) stock will want to keep an eye on the company for a potential catalyst on May 23.
That’s when the company intends to launch its new streaming service, which will go by “Max.” This new streaming service will act as a one-stop location for all content offered by Warner Bros Discovery.
According to Warner Bros Discovery, the content available through Max will include HBO Originals, Warner Bros. films, Max Originals, the DC universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, as well as content from brands HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, ID, and a wealth of kids content.
JB Perrette, president and CEO of Global Streaming & Games at Warner Bros. Discovery, said this about the Max streaming service:
“This new brand signals an important change from two narrower products, HBO Max and discovery+, to our broader content offering and consumer proposition. While each product offered something for some people, Max will have a broad array of quality choices for everybody.”
What This Means for WBD Stock
Warner Bros Discovery could benefit from offering all of its content in one place. This could result in it pulling in more subscribers and generating more revenue for the company. Also, at the lowest price tier, the streaming service still has ads, which could be beneficial for its business.
WBD stock is up almost 1% in pre-market trading on Thursday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.