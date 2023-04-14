Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers with all the latest news for Friday!
Penny stocks are dominating our lists today with heavy movement, as is bankruptcy news.
Let’s get into that stock market news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) stock is rocketing more than 300% as it continues a recent rally following a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger last month.
- Petros Pharma (NASDAQ:PTPI) shares are soaring over 140% alongside heavy pre-market trading for Friday.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock is surging more than 93% as it rises with CXAI.
- SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) shares are increasing over 92% with heavy pre-market trading.
- Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) stock is gaining more than 41% as it experiences heavy pre-market trading today.
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares are heading over 37% higher without any clear news this morning.
- G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) stock is rising more than 29% after detailing Yacov Geva stake in the company.
- Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) shares are getting an over 27% boost on no apparent news this morning.
- T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) stock is jumping close to 25% following an update to its governance policies.
- Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) shares are up more than 19% on Friday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) stock is crashing nearly 32% as bankruptcy news continues to drop the company’s shares.
- National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) shares are plummeting over 26% as volatility from its bankruptcy announcement continues.
- SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) stock is diving more than 23% following a rally yesterday on a drug update.
- PARTS iD (NYSEMKT:ID) shares are tumbling almost 22% this morning.
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock is taking an over 17% beating after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) shares are sliding more than 17% following a Thursday rally.
- Kalera (NASDAQ:KAL) stock is falling over 16% as delisting and bankruptcy news continue to drop shares.
- HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) shares are dropping close to 16% as it comes off a recent rally.
- Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) stock is decreasing more than 15% alongside a delisting notice.
- GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 15% after pricing a public offering yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed