Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re covering the biggest pre-market stock movers that traders will want to keep an eye on Monday!
Moving stocks this morning are stock offerings, merchant deals, leadership changes, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) stock is rocketing 70% after announcing WithumSmith+Brown PC as its next independent registered public accounting firm.
- Appreciate Holdings (NASDAQ:SFR) shares are surging 60% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) stock is soaring more than 34% after announcing a stock offering.
- NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) shares are rising close to 32% after signing a merchant sourcing deal with Alibaba (NYSE:BABA).
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock is increasing by over 28% following a recent ratio change.
- Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) shares are climbing more than 20% on Monday morning.
- Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) stock is gaining over 16% on no clear news this morning.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares are jumping more than 15% on no apparent news Monday morning.
- Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) stock is getting an over 14% boost following leadership change news.
- MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) shares are up more than 14% today.
10 Top Losers
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock is plummeting over 40% after filing for bankruptcy protection.
- National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) shares are diving more than 18% alongside a delisting warning.
- LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) stock is tumbling over 14% as it goes through a reverse stock split.
- Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) shares are sliding more than 14% this morning.
- Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) stock is taking an over 13% beating despite a lack of news today.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares are decreasing nearly 13% on a delisting update.
- Finch Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FNCH) stock is dropping 12% following a recent rally.
- Recruiter.Com (NASDAQ:RCRT) shares are slipping more than 11% on Monday morning.
- Trio Petroleum (NYSEMKT:TPET) stock is dipping over 11% today.
- SatixFy Communications (NYSEMKT:SATX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.