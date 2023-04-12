Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic on Wednesday as we dive into the latest news affecting markets this morning.
Moving stocks this morning is an initial public offering (IPO) contract, medical rights, delisting notices, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) stock is rocketing more than 120% after signing an IPO contract with rYojbaba.
- Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) shares are surging over 81% following positive news concerning its SemaPhore nanoparticles.
- Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) stock is soaring more than 48% after regaining rights to develop and commercialize Flynpovi.
- Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) shares are gaining over 48% on no clear news.
- Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) stock is increasing more than 27% after announcing a $100 million pre-paid advance agreement with Yorkville Advisors Global L.P.
- Rosecliff Acquisition (NASDAQ:RCLF) shares are rising over 22% as it plans to take Spectral MD public.
- China Index (NASDAQ:CIH) stock is getting a more than 18% boost on Wednesday morning.
- ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) shares are climbing over 15% after announcing plans for a presentation later this month.
- Horizon Acquisition (NYSEMKT:HZON+) stock is jumping more than 12% on Wednesday.
- Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) shares are up over 12% after an investor bought more shares.
10 Top Losers
- PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) stock is retreating more than 22% after getting a delisting notice.
- National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) shares are pulling back over 21% following a massive rally yesterday.
- Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) stock is diving more than 17% after rallying yesterday.
- Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) shares are tumbling over 13% as bankruptcy and delisting woes continue to pull the stock lower.
- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) stock is taking a more than 13% beating after releasing its Q4 earnings report.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) shares are sliding over 12% in pre-market trading today.
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) stock is dropping more than 12% on Wednesday morning.
- IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK) shares are decreasing over 12% this morning.
- Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock is sliding more than 11%
- Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 10% after rallying yesterday.
