Why Is Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Up 56% Today?

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) stock is taking off on Tuesday despite a lack of news concerning the psychedelics company.
There’s no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain the rise in the stock today. However, it is worth noting the company sent out a Tweet yesterday that may help explain its increase.
That Tweet includes former heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson, allegedly saying psychedelics cured his depression and suicidal thoughts. While this could be helping out the stock, the Tweet has low interactions, which means that’s unlikely the case.
What’s Behind The CMND Stock Rise
Instead, it looks like investors can thank heavy trading of CMND stock for the incredible rise in price today. As of this writing, more than 7.7 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a massive jump compared to its daily average trading volume of about 2.8 million shares.
Investors will keep in mind that CMND has a low trading price. The company’s shares closed out Monday with a price of 13 cents each. With that low price point, it’s fairly easy for retail investors to come together and pump up the stock. That could be what’s happening today, which means we might see a crash once that rally ends.
CMND stock is up 55.9% during pre-market trading on Tuesday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.