Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) stock is rocketing close to 95% on news of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) acquiring a stake in the company.
- Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) shares are soaring more than 72% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) stock is surging over 52% after partnering with Goole Cloud.
- Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) stock is gaining nearly 26% without any clear news this morning.
- SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) shares are increasing more than 25% on Tuesday morning.
- WW International (NASDAQ:WW) stock is rising over 24% after completing its acquisition of Sequence.
- Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) shares are climbing more than 20% higher on insider buying.
- Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) stock is getting an over 15% boost on an expanded partnership with Takeda.
- EBET (NASDAQ:EBET) shares are jumping more than 15% on Tuesday morning.
- Jeffs Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) stock is up almost 15% today.
10 Top Losers
- PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) stock is plummeting over 39% following a massive rally yesterday and delisting news.
- Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) shares are diving more than 27% following a delisting warning.
- Kalera (NASDAQ:KAL) stock is tumbling over 25% as it also deals with a delisting notice.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares are taking a more than 22% beating without clear news today.
- HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) stock is sliding over 21% after revealing plans to acquire Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY).
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares are decreasing more than 18% following a massive rally.
- Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) stock is dropping over 18% on Tuesday morning.
- GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) shares are slipping more than 16% today.
- Finch Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FNCH) stock is dipping over 15% without any apparent news.
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 14%.
