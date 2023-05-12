Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about as we cover the winners and losers for Friday!
Earnings reports are dominating the news this morning as plenty of companies release their latest results.
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) stock is rocketing more than 170% ahead of its earnings report on Monday.
- Getaround (NYSE:GETR) shares are surging over 105% as it prepares to acquire HyreCar (OTCMKTS:HYRE).
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) stock is soaring more than 56% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) shares are increasing over 31% after releasing a strong earnings report.
- Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) stock is rising more than 21% after falling yesterday on restricting news.
- Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) shares are climbing close to 17% after releasing its Q1 earnings report.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock is heading over 16% higher ahead of its earnings report on Monday.
- Surgepays (NASDAQ:SURG) shares are getting a more than 16% boost with the release of its latest earnings report.
- FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ) stock is jumping over 14% today.
- Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) shares are up more than 14% after announcing results from its annual shareholder meeting.
10 Top Losers
- Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) stock is diving over 17% after reporting preliminary first-quarter earnings.
- VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) shares are sliding almost 16% as it comes off a recent rally.
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock is taking a more than 15% beating after releasing its earnings for the first quarter of the year.
- Ambow Education (NYSEMKT:AMBO) shares are tumbling over 12%
- Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) stock is falling more than 11% this morning.
- Unique Fabricating (NYSEMKT:UFAB) shares are decreasing over 11% after addressing unusual trading activity.
- EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA) stock is dropping close to 11% following results from its annual shareholder meeting.
- Austin Gold (NYSEMKT:AUST) shares are slipping more than 10% after revealing results from its annual meeting.
- Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) stock is dipping 10% alongside weak earnings.
- ICZOOM (NASDAQ:IZM) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 9%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.