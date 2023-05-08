Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic on Monday as we dive into the biggest winners and losers this morning!
Moving stocks this morning are investments, regulatory updates, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) stock is rocketing more than 81% on news of Baker Bros. Advisors LP taking an almost 20% stake in the company.
- Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) shares are soaring over 65% after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) removed a clinical hold on one of its trials.
- SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) stock is surging more than 42% after taking steps to combat short sellers.
- Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) shares are rising over 37% after falling Friday on public offerings news.
- PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) stock is gaining more than 34% as it remains volatile.
- PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) shares are also increasing by over 31% for the same reasons.
- Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) stock is heading more than 29% higher ahead of the NYC Fleet Show 2023 later this week.
- Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) shares are climbing over 28% without any clear news Monday morning.
- Braskem (NYSE:BAK) stock is jumping close to 27% on reports of a bid for the company.
- SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) shares are up more than 21% alongside positive cancer news from joint venture MitoCareX Bio.
10 Top Losers
- MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) stock is diving over 18% without any clear news this morning.
- Aptorum (NASDAQ:APM) shares are tumbling more than 18% alongside a delisting notice.
- Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) stock is taking an over 17% beating as it explores strategic alternatives.
- Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) shares are sliding more than 13% after rallying on Friday.
- Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) stock is falling over 12% as it takes part in several conferences this month.
- NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) shares are decreasing more than 12% this morning.
- Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON) stock is dropping over 12% on no apparent news Monday morning.
- Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) shares are slipping more than 12% ahead of its earnings report coming later this week.
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) stock is dipping over 12% on Monday morning.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 11%.
