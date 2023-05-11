Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out the latest news on Thursday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, insider buying, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Audacy (NYSE:AUD) stock is rocketing more than 65% following the release of its Q1 earnings report.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares are soaring over 64% after launching a new line of electric vehicle (EV) chargers.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock is surging more than 45% following web portal news yesterday.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares are gaining over 36% following a registered direct offering on Wednesday.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:AMPE) stock is rising more than 27% this morning.
- KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) shares are climbing close to 21% after releasing earnings results for Q1 2023.
- Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) stock is increasing over 17% alongside insider buying.
- AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) shares are getting a more than 16% boost after releasing Q1 earnings.
- Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) stock is jumping over 14% without any clear news this morning.
- Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares are up more than 13% after releasing its earnings for Q1.
10 Top Losers
- Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) stock is diving over 35% after pricing a public stock offering.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares are tumbling more than 32% following an inventory sale agreement.
- BitNile Metaverse (NASDAQ:BNMV) stock is taking an over 25% beating following a delisting notice.
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares are falling more than 23% after reducing its guidance.
- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) stock is dropping over 22% after getting a default warning from a lender.
- CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) shares are sliding more than 21% after missing Q1 estimates.
- Matinas BioPharma (NYSEMKT:MTNB) stock is decreasing almost 21% after releasing its latest earnings report.
- Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) shares are slipping over 16% following a rally yesterday.
- Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) stock is dipping more than 15% after a Wednesday rally.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 14%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.