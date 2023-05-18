Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time to start the day with a breakdown of all the biggest pre-market stock movers worth reading about on Thursday!
Moving stocks this morning are public offerings, earnings reports, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) stock is rocketing more than 84% alongside heavy trading today.
- Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares are soaring over 48% as it also sees strong trading this morning.
- Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:ARMP) stock is surging 32% on Thursday morning.
- CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) shares are gaining more than 24% following its public debut yesterday.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NBY) stock is rising over 23% with share offering news.
- WeTrade (NASDAQ:WETG) shares are rallying more than 17% following a rally yesterday.
- Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) stock is climbing close to 17% as an investor sells their shares.
- DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) shares are getting an over 16% boost alongside strong Q1 profit.
- Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) stock is jumping more than 13% after releasing Q1 results.
- Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) shares are up over 12% after announcing an equity inducement grant.
10 Top Losers
- Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) stock is diving more than 14% with the release of a mixed earnings report.
- Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) shares are tumbling over 11% despite insiders buying shares.
- JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) stock is taking a more than 10% beating after rallying 36% yesterday.
- AgeX Therapeutics (NYSEMKT:AGE) shares are sliding over 10% on Thursday morning.
- Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) stock is decreasing by almost 10% as it comes off a rally yesterday.
- Aptorum (NASDAQ:APM) shares are dropping more than 9% after announcing a stock offering.
- Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) stock is heading over 8% lower today.
- Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST) shares are slipping more than 7% on no clear news.
- Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) stock is dipping 7% after announcing a renewed and expanded inventory management agreement.
- Saverone 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 6% after rallying on patent news yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.