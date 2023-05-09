TWLO Stock Earnings: Twilio Beats EPS, Revenue Estimates

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) reported first-quarter results for 2023.
- Twilio reported earnings per share of 47 cents. That was more than double the analyst estimate of 21 cents.
- The company reported revenue of $1.01 billion.
- That was slightly higher than the analyst estimate for revenue of $1 billion.
