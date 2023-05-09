Louis Navellier Issues URGENT Bank Run Update

TWLO Stock Earnings: Twilio Beats EPS, Revenue Estimates

Twilio earned 47 cents per share

By Sarah Smith, Editor-in-Chief, InvestorPlace.com May 9, 2023, 4:55 pm EDT
TWLO stock - TWLO Stock Earnings: Twilio Beats EPS, Revenue Estimates

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) reported first-quarter results for 2023.

  • Twilio reported earnings per share of 47 cents. That was more than double the analyst estimate of 21 cents.
  • The company reported revenue of $1.01 billion.
  • That was slightly higher than the analyst estimate for revenue of $1 billion.
  • You can read the full Twilio press release here.

On the date of publication, Sarah Smith did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Sarah Smith is the Editor-in-Chief of InvestorPlace.com.

