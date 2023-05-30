Why Is QualTek Services (QTEK) Stock Up 188% Today?

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the infrastructure services company.
The company hasn’t released any recent earnings reports or made any filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to explain today’s gains. Additionally, there is no new analyst coverage for QTEK stock this morning.
The one thing that does explain the rise of QualTek today is heavy trading, however. As of this writing, more than 5.4 million shares have been traded. That’s a massive increase compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of only about 653,000 shares.
What’s Happening With QTEK Stock?
QTEK is a penny stock with shares closing trading on Friday at about 8 cents apiece. That helps explain why shares are rising higher this morning. Penny stocks are incredibly volatile and can experience wild surges in price without warning.
Sometimes this is due to speculative traders amassing stakes in the stock. Other times, retail traders pick out penny stocks to pump and dump. This has become easier to do, with these types of traders planning their actions beforehand via social media and messaging services.
However, these are also red flags that investors need to be mindful of when looking at QTEK stock. While the company’s shares are up 187.5% on Tuesday morning, they’ve already given up some of their gains. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the stock continue to lose ground throughout the rest of the day.
