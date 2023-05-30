Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time for a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to keep an eye on for Tuesday!
Moving pre-market stock movers today is heavy trading, an earnings report, and a stock offering.
Let’s get into this news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) stock is rocketing 191% alongside incredibly heavy trading this morning.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares are soaring more than 40% as it also sees extremely heavy trading on Tuesday.
- Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) stock is surging over 37% without any clear news this morning.
- Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) shares are increasing more than 26% as the stock continues a rally from last week.
- Atento (NYSE:ATTO) stock is gaining over 25% without any obvious news this morning.
- Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares are rising more than 24% without any news to report on Tuesday morning.
- WeTrade (NASDAQ:WETG) stock is climbing over 24% today.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares are heading close to 23% higher with the release of its earnings report for the first quarter of 2023.
- Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) stock is jumping more than 16% without any recent news.
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) shares are up 16% on Tuesday.
10 Top Losers
- Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) stock is diving over 15% despite a lack of news this morning.
- IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) shares are tumbling more than 15% following a roughly 33% rally on Friday.
- Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) stock is taking a 15% beating after rocketing more than 60% on Friday.
- Appreciate Holdings (NASDAQ:SFR) shares are falling over 13% as it also experienced a rally during the prior day of trading.
- TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) stock is sliding more than 13% after announcing a stock offering.
- Rave Restaurant (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares are decreasing over 12% on Tuesday morning.
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) stock is dropping more than 12% on Tuesday.
- SunCar Technology (NASDAQ:SDA) shares are slipping almost 12% in early morning trading.
- Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) stock is dipping over 11% in pre-market trading.
- Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10%.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.