Why Is Troika (TRKA) Stock Up 31% Today?

Troika Media (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock is rising higher on Tuesday after the release of its earnings report for the first quarter of 2023.
Revenue of $59.04 million is one of the biggest highlights from the latest Troika earnings report. That represents a massive 276% jump year-over-year (YOY) from $15.69 million. It also marks the fifth consecutive quarter of record revenue for the company.
Erica Naidrich, Chief Financial Officer of Troika, said the following about its Q1 revenue.
“The revenue in our quarter ended March 31, 2023, is reflective of the seasonality in the business which is driven by our sector and revenue stream mix where we see lower customer acquisition investments (in relative terms) by our clients in Q1 and Q4.”
What The Future Holds For TRKA Stock
Things are looking good for Troika with its consecutive record revenues. That’s likely to continue in coming quarters based on comments from its CFO. Naidrich notes the company is preparing to go into its “strongest revenue generating quarters,” and that this should benefit its business.
This has investors excited with shares of TRKA stock gaining 30.8% as of Tuesday morning. That comes as some 20 million shares change hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is around 91 million shares.
