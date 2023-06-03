3 Cryptos That Are Better Buys Than Bitcoin or Ethereum

Many crypto investors will likely assert that no cryptos are better buys than Bitcoin (BTC-USD) or Ethereum (ETH-USD). To some extent, when measuring for risk-adjusted returns over the long-term, that argument holds water, as there are several high potential cryptos better than Bitcoin worth considering.
However, not all investors are looking at crypto with the same investing time horizon or frame of reference. Over the near-term, a number of other top tokens have performed very well, and may outperform these top two cryptos over time.
Amidst the backdrop of a domestic banking crisis and looming concerns over a U.S. debt default, investors are increasingly considering cryptocurrencies as potential safe haven assets to navigate the economic challenges ahead. This shift in thinking marks a significant departure from just six months ago when the prevailing belief was that the “crypto winter” would persist well into 2023.
But, the question arises: Are there any genuinely secure cryptocurrencies to invest in at present? If so, which ones should investors consider adding to their portfolios this month? Here are three cryptos on the top of my list of projects that could potentially outperform Bitcoin and Ethereum over the next 2-3 years.
|Symbol
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|XMR-USD
|Monero
|$145.68
|AVAX-USD
|Avalanche
|$14.44
|SOL-USD
|Solana
|$20.50
Monero (XMR-USD)
Introduced in 2014, Monero (XMR-USD) is a decentralized cryptocurrency and blockchain network that prioritizes privacy. With its advanced features like stealth addresses and ring signatures, Monero ensures user anonymity. Nonetheless, this commitment to privacy has also attracted heightened regulatory attention globally. This makes it one of those high potential cryptos better than Bitcoin.
Monero is a leading privacy coin, offering complete anonymity and untraceability for its blockchain transactions. By employing advanced technology, Monero conceals the sender, recipient, and transaction amount, providing a high level of privacy. Encapsulating its ethos, with its motto “secure, private, untraceable,” Monero has garnered global user appeal. The rising demand for privacy coins has propelled XMR’s price up by 16% over the past six months.
Another key point is that despite regulatory and legislative scrutiny due to its potential involvement in illicit activities like international money laundering, Monero remains popular among users who are undeterred by such criticisms. The usage and value of XMR have consistently increased, with a remarkable 76% rise since 2017. Crypto enthusiasts believe that the ongoing regulation of cryptocurrencies will further drive users toward the privacy provided by Monero, indicating promising prospects for continued growth.
Monero relies on Proof-of-Work for decentralized consensus and offers private, secure, and untraceable transactions through an opaque blockchain. With a default privacy setting, Monero utilizes ring confidential transactions, ring signatures, and stealth addresses. As a fungible and secure digital currency, Monero prioritizes user privacy, leading to a promising future ahead.
Avalanche (AVAX-USD)
Avalanche (AVAX-USD) started May 2023 on a bullish note, trading at $16.66. Despite the bears maintaining a price of $14 since May 18, Avalanche is now edging toward the $15 mark, aiming to regain its positive price trend. The surge in trading volume indicates increased activity on the network.
Recently, Avalanche has established significant support at the $14.29 price level, acting as a pivotal point for the asset. Currently, it is trading above this immediate resistance level. However, the presence of bearish market forces persists, aiming to prevent AVAX from surpassing the next resistance level at $15.21. Despite its bearish nature in the short-term, it’s still one of those high potential cryptos better than Bitcoin.
Furthermore, the integration of the Ethereum Virtual Machine sets Avalanche apart as a favored platform. Developers can now create decentralized applications on a broader scale while leveraging the advantages of a faster and more economical blockchain. The Avalanche Bridge further enhances convenience and accessibility by facilitating seamless asset transfers across multiple blockchains.
The bottom line is that Avalanche stands out as a superior choice in terms of security compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its unique feature of subnets allows the creation of both private and public blockchains, adding versatility to its network. With practical applications in the real world, Avalanche exhibits immense potential for value and growth. Despite facing a significant downturn in the 2022 bear market, Avalanche has made a remarkable recovery in 2023, positioning itself as a compelling contender in the realm of decentralized finance.
Solana (SOL-USD)
Solana (SOL-USD) empowers the development of decentralized applications (DApps) through its distinctive hybrid consensus model. By merging proof-of-history (PoH) with underlying proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus, Solana achieves exceptionally fast transaction processing. Furthermore, this speed makes it appealing to individual traders as well as institutional investors seeking efficient blockchain solutions.
Solana, launched by the Solana Foundation in March 2020, stands out as an unconventional cryptocurrency project. It prioritizes functionality and operates on an open-source framework, utilizing blockchain technology to drive decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions. Notably, Solana excels in both transaction speed and cost-efficiency, ensuring scalability and rapid processing. However, the network has faced intermittent outages, impacting its value and ambitions. Some critics also raise concerns about its tokenomics favoring venture capital investors. Nonetheless, Solana remains a significant player in the cryptocurrency realm.
In summary, Solana has seen a remarkable 100% surge this year, solidifying its position as an innovation powerhouse. In addition to this, their latest breakthrough, the Saga crypto phone, has the potential to revolutionize the crypto landscape. The Saga is an Android-powered mobile device designed to simplify and enhance crypto activities. With its pioneering Seed Vault technology, it streamlines the process of using your phone as a crypto wallet, eliminating common challenges faced by conventional phones. Experience a new level of convenience and efficiency in managing your crypto assets with the Saga crypto phone.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald has a position in ETH, SOL. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.