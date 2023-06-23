Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s time for a final dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers this week as we check out what’s happening on Friday!
Moving stocks this morning are delisting notices, acquisition agreements, product launches, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) stock is rocketing more than 127% following a delisting notice and heavy trading.
- Castellum (NYSEMKT:CTM) shares are soaring over 109% with heavy trading on Friday morning.
- Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) stock is surging more than 89% after announcing it’s being acquired.
- Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares are increasing over 49% after introducing its Astrea AI product for ancillary services.
- Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) stock is rising more than 44% as volatility continues throughout its bankruptcy.
- Power REIT (NYSEMKT:PW) shares are gaining over 32% without any clear news this morning.
- Firsthand Tech Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) stock is climbing more than 26% this morning.
- Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) shares are getting an over 21% boost despite a lack of news today.
- Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEMKT:VINE) stock is jumping more than 18% on Friday.
- Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) shares are up over 17% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Spark Networks (NASDAQ:LOV) stock is plummeting more than 38% alongside financing troubles and a failed delisting appeal.
- Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) shares are diving over 17% after announcing a share sale agreement.
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) stock is tumbling more than 16% alongside an ADR ratio change.
- Better Choice (NYSEMKT:BTTR) shares are taking an over 15% beating after rallying on a strategic investment yesterday.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock is dropping more than 14% after an unexpected rally yesterday.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) shares are retreating over 14% after rocketing yesterday on acquisition news.
- LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) stock is sliding more than 11% as it also comes off a recent rally.
- Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) shares are falling over 11% after securing a $7 million convertible promissory note.
- Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) stock is heading more than 10% lower following a rally earlier this week.
- Advanced Health (NASDAQ:AHI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 10% following a recent rally.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.