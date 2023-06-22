Why Is Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) Stock Up 392% Today?

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) stock is undergoing a massive rally on Thursday after it announced its acquisition of Spyre Therapeutics.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics has completed its acquisition of the privately-held biotechnology company. Spyre Therapeutics has several antibody therapeutics in its pipeline for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
Also worth noting is Spyre Therapeutics’ origin. The company started out as a spinoff from Paragon Therapeutics. Additionally, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has secured a private placement of $210 million to progress Spyre Therapeutics’ research into IBD. This should last the company through 2026.
Jonathan Alspaugh, President and Chief Financial Officer of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, said the following about the acquisition:
“Spyre’s approach to therapeutics development aims to transform the current treatment experience for individuals living with IBD. The company is making rapid progress advancing their two parallel lead programs into the clinic, and we believe these programs will enable us to capture a sizable share of the growing IBD market.”
AGLE Stock Movement on Thursday
With this deal complete, shares of AGLE stock are seeing incredibly heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 197 million shares have been traded. The company’s daily average is about 903,000 shares. This comes as the company used a stock-for-stock transaction to acquire Spyre Therapeutics.
AGLE stock is up 392% as of Thursday morning.
Investors looking for more of the hottest stock market news will want to keep reading!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the most recent stock market news that traders need to know about on Thursday! Among that news is what has shares of the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) moving, the latest happenings from AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), and more. You can read up on all of this news at the links below!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- Dear SCHD ETF Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 26
- AMC Stock Alert: ‘Special Master’ Recommends APE Conversion
- 7 Stocks That Could Be the Next $3 Trillion Company
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risk.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.