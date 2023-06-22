Dear SCHD ETF Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 26

Fans of the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) will want to keep an eye on the exchange-traded fund (ETF) when June 26 rolls around.
That’s when the ETF is set to pay its dividend for the second quarter of 2023. Investors will also keep in mind that today is the record date for investors to be eligible to receive the second quarter dividend payment from the ETF.
The upcoming dividend has made the SCHD ETF popular with traders on social media. That’s resulted in extra chatter about the company. Investors appear excited about the $0.6647 per share dividend being paid at the start of next week.
What Is the SCHD ETF?
The Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF is focused on investing in companies that offer strong dividends compared to their financial performance. This has it seeking out stocks that perform well when compared to their peers.
To give investors a better idea about the SCHD ETF’s portfolio, here’s a look at its top five investments.
- Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock makes is its largest holding, with a $2 billion stake representing 4.28% of its assets.
- PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) shares are next, with a $1.9 billion stake representing 4.12% of its assets.
- Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) stock joins the list with a $1.9 billion stake representing 4.09% of its assets.
- Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) also makes the cut with a $1.9 stake representing 4.08% of its assets.
- Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) closes us out with a $1.9 billion stake representing 4.08% of the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF’s assets.
SCHD stock is down slightly as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.