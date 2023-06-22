RBLX Stock Alert: What to Know About Roblox’s New Partner Program

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) stock is a hot topic among traders on Thursday after the game development platform announced a new partner program.
This new Roblox Partner Program has the company seeking out scale brand innovation. It wants to do this by allowing partners of the platform to share in ad revenue from content they create. They’ll also gain educational material and insight into Robolox analytics.
According to Roblox, it’s already signed on several of its partners that will take part in this new program. Just a few worth mentioning include Century Games, Dentsu, Dubit, Playwire, Sawhorse, The Gang Group, and Vayner3.
Manuel Bronstein, Chief Product Officer at Roblox, had this to say on the program:
“This program is yet another step towards our long-term vision of building an economy where anyone can create, sell and earn on our platform, and expanding our community with new partners will play a key role in enabling this future.”
RBLX Stock Movement Today
Despite the Roblox Partner Program announcement, investors don’t seem to be interested in the news. Shares of RBLX stock are seeing little activity, with some 2 million changing hands as of this writing. That’s well below its daily average trading volume of about 9.4 million shares.
To go along with that, shares of RBLX stock are down slightly as of Thursday morning. However, the stock is still up 36.2% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.