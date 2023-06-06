Why Is Visionary Education Tech (VEDU) Stock Up 55% Today?

Visionary Education Tech (NASDAQ:VEDU) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the company.
There have been no new press releases or filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why VEDU shares are rising today. Likewise, no new analyst coverage seems to have caused the stock to rally today.
Instead, investors can look to the trading activity of VEDU stock for an explanation. As of this writing, more than 4.2 million shares have changed hands. That’s a massive amount of trading compared to its daily average trading volume of about 98,000 shares.
Investors will also want to keep in mind that VEDU stock closed out trading on Monday at 41 cents per share. It also only has a market capitalization of around $16 million as of this writing. Both of these factors firmly place VEDU in penny stock territory. As such, it’s subject to extreme volatility from retail traders.
What Is Visionary Education Tech Stock?
Visionary Education Tech is a Canadian education company founded in 2013. The company is still incredibly new to the public market following its initial public offering (IPO) in May 2022. That $17 million IPO saw the company’s stock start trading for $4 per share.
VEDU stock is up 54.9% during pre-market trading on Tuesday. Investors will note that the stock is already losing ground, as it was up as much as 85% earlier this morning.
