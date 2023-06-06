Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time for another dive into the latest pre-market stock movers as we check out all of the news moving shares on Tuesday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, insider buying, bankruptcy, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Visionary Education Tech (NASDAQ:VEDU) stock is rocketing more than 86% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares are surging over 51% alongside a breakthrough device submission.
- Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) stock is soaring more than 37% without any clear news this morning.
- ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) shares are rising over 35% on Tuesday morning.
- GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) stock is gaining more than 26% after releasing a mixed earnings report.
- BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) shares are increasing over 22% in early morning trading.
- Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) stock is climbing more than 22% alongside insider buying.
- Regional Health Properties (NYSEMKT:RHE) shares are getting an over 17% boost on Tuesday morning.
- Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) stock is jumping more than 16% after adding a new member to its Scientific Advisory Board.
- Mereo BioPharma (NASDAQ:MREO) shares are up over 16% with positive clinical trial data.
10 Top Losers
- Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock is crashing more than 88% as a reverse stock split goes into effect.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares are plummeting over 43% after filing for bankruptcy.
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock is diving 35% alongside a buyout offer.
- Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) shares are tumbling more than 15% on Tuesday morning.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock is taking an over 13% beating after pricing a public offering.
- Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) shares are sliding more than 12% after pricing a secondary offering.
- Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) stock is dropping close to 12% without any apparent news today.
- Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) shares are decreasing over 11% after filing a $25 million mixed-shelf offering.
- Sono (NASDAQ:SONO) stock is falling more than 11% this morning.
- Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 11% this morning.
