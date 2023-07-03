New AI Development Will Blindside Millions. Will You Be One of Them?

XRP isn't the only crypto that's heating up

By Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli, InvestorPlace Contributor Jul 27, 2023, 7:00 am EDT

  • You may have already invested a bit in Ripple, but here are 3 Cryptos you can invest in with more upside than XRP
  • Polygon (MATIC-USD): With the introduction of Polygon ID, developers benefit from a feature called “Query Builder, attracting more interest to the platform.
  • Uniswap (UNI-USD): The upgrade to Uniswap V4 includes ‘Hooks’, small intelligent wizards within asset sets, which help pool builders make smarter decisions.
  • Curve Dao (CRV-USD): It is part of decentralized finance, which is attractive to investors looking to be part of a growing and evolving field in the crypto ecosystem.
Cryptos outpacing XRP - 3 Cryptos to Buy With Even More Upside Potential Than XRP

Source: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock

If you’re interested in the exciting world of cryptocurrencies, you’ve probably heard of Ripple, a digital currency known for its rapid growth. The notion of finding cryptos outpacing XRP, might seem odd.

XRP has also been in the spotlight of all cryptocurrency investors because of its case with the SEC, in which it recently scored a partial victory in a court ruling. That certainly brought a little more transparency to the entire cryptocurrency sector.

However, there are other cryptos outpacing XRP that are worth considering. In this article, we’ll explore three of them.

Polygon (MATIC)

A phone, on top of a laptop keyboard, displaying the logo for Polygon. Polygon Price Predictions
Source: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Imagine Ethereum as a busy highway, where transactions become slow and expensive due to traffic. Polygon (MATIC-USD) is like a new road next to that main highway, relieving congestion and enabling faster and cheaper transactions. It’s also one of the cryptos outpacing XRP.

What makes Polygon special is its “Layer 2” solution, which handles many more transactions simultaneously. This benefits large corporates and investors, who can transact faster and cheaper, reducing operational costs.

In addition, Polygon is compatible with Ethereum, allowing institutions to leverage the existing Ethereum ecosystem while gaining the benefits of Polygon’s scalability. This gives them flexibility to move their assets and applications between both platforms more efficiently.

Recently, Polygon launched Polygon ID, which includes an exciting feature called Query Builder. This tool makes it easy to ask queries on the Polygon network, without the need to understand complicated language. Developers can create queries in a simpler way, which makes using Polygon easier and more attractive for them.

Uniswap (UNI)

A concept image for the Uniswap (UNI) token.
Source: Shutterstock

Uniswap (UNI-USD) is like a virtual marketplace where you can exchange your digital currencies without relying on banks or middlemen.

It’s like having a cryptocurrency trading post on your computer. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, Uniswap gives you the power and direct control over your assets, providing you with security and hassle-free trading.

Recently, Uniswap was upgraded to version 4 with the addition of ‘Hooks’, which are small intelligent assistants that work within asset pools. These Hooks help pool builders make smarter decisions at key moments.

In addition, with the TWAMM feature, even large transactions can be made with lower fees and without causing a large price impact.

These enhancements to Uniswap demonstrate that they are constantly thinking about users’ needs and make this platform even more attractive to invest in.

Curve Dao (CRV)

Defi Dapps like OptiFi are vulnerable to developer's user error
Source: Vladimir Kazakov/Shutterstock.com

Curve Dao (CRV-USD) is part of an exciting online finance project called DeFi. It aims to make exchanging certain stable cryptocurrencies, such as Tether and DAI, easier and cheaper. It’s like a place where you can exchange your cryptocurrencies without so much hassle and without spending so much money on commissions.

What makes CRV special is that it gives you a say in how the system works, as if you were part of a club where you can influence its decisions and improvements. Plus, as a reward for being part of Curve Dao, you get more coins or extra money!

It is important to remember that every investment carries risk, and this also applies to cryptocurrencies. However, many people see great potential in CRV, especially with the growth of online finance and DeFi.

If the idea of being part of something new and growing appeals to you, CRV could be an interesting option to consider.

As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Gabriel Osorio is a former Goldman Sachs and Citigroup employee. He possesses discipline in bottom-up value investing and volatility-based long/short equities trading.

