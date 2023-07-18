Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time to start off trading for Tuesday with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning.
Moving stocks are clinical trial updates, earnings reports, a public stock offering, and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock is rocketing more than 44% after signing a production partnership for Sarconeos.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares are soaring over 23% after getting fast-track designation for its myelofibrosis treatments.
- Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) stock is surging more than 20% without any clear news this morning.
- NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) shares are gaining over 19% on Tuesday morning.
- Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT) stock is increasing close to 18% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) shares are rising more than 16% after getting an agreement for a Phase 3 clinical trial.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock is climbing over 16% on Tuesday morning.
- Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) shares are getting a more than 13% boost today.
- Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) stock is jumping almost 13% this morning.
- iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) shares are up nearly 13% on Tuesday morning.
10 Top Losers
- 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) stock is plummeting 55% without any apparent news this morning.
- Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares are diving over 28% on Tuesday morning.
- Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) stock is tumbling more than 27% alongside its preliminary earnings report.
- CEL-SCI (NYSEMKT:CVM) shares are taking an over 24% beating after announcing a public offering.
- ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) stock is dropping close to 17% on Tuesday morning.
- First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) shares are sliding more than 13% as it continues recent negative movement.
- Lixte Biotech (NASDAQ:LIXT) stock is decreasing almost 12% following a rally on Tuesday.
- TC BioPharm (NASDAQ TCBP) shares are slipping over 11% on Tuesday.
- Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) stock is dipping 11% today.
- Baosheng Media (NASDAQ:BAOS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down nearly 10%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.