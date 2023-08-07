DKNG Stock Alert: Wells Fargo Just Upgraded DraftKings

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock is on the move Monday after getting an upgrade from Wells Fargo analyst Daniel Politzer.
That upgrade has Politzer boosting shares of DKNG stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. To put that in perspective, the analysts’ consensus rating for DKNG shares is “hold” based on 30 opinions.
To go along with that upgrade, the Wells Fargo analyst also increased their price target for DKNG stock from $28 per share to $37 per share. For comparison, the analysts’ consensus price prediction for DKNG stock is $30.16 per share. It also represents a potential upside of 16.6% for the stock.
Why The Bullish Stance On DKNG Stock?
Here’s what Politzer had to say about DraftKings in a note to clients obtained by CNBC.
“We learned a lot last week: DKNG is capturing share, capitalizing on an improved product, and limiting opex growth. EBITDA is inflecting more quickly/steeply than we previously envisioned, and we expect its op. Momentum to continue.”
Investors will note that the upgrade for DKNG stock comes after it beat estimates in its Q2 earnings report on Friday. That also resulted in the sports betting company increasing its revenue outlook for the year.
DKNG stock movement today has more than 5 million shares changing hands as of this writing. That’s still well below its daily average trading volume of about 11.2 million shares. With this movement comes as 2.3% drop to the company’s shares as of Monday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.