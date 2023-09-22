Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic this morning and we’re checking on the biggest ones investors will want to watch on Friday!
Moving stocks this morning are reports of China easing restrictions, earnings reports, and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) stock is rocketing more than 54% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Solowin (NASDAQ:SWIN) shares are soaring over 20% as Chinese stocks rally with reports the country may ease foreign stake limits.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock is surging more than 20% alongside the news out of China.
- Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) shares are gaining over 19% as it also sees incredible early morning trading.
- FLJ (NASDAQ:FLJ) stock is increasing more than 17% on Friday morning.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) are climbing over 11% with the Chinese stock rally.
- China Pharma (NYSEMKT:CPHI) stock is rising more than 10% with the latest news from the country.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares are getting an over 9% boost after announcing a Series H preferred stock distribution.
- Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) stock is jumping more than 9% on Friday morning.
- Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) shares are up over 9% as it continues a recent rally.
10 Top Losers
- Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) stock is crashing more than 39% after pricing a public stock offering.
- Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) shares are plummeting over 19% after missing estimates for fiscal Q1.
- Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock is diving more than 19% after a recent rally.
- American Oncology Network (NASDAQ:AONC) shares are taking an over 19% beating following its recent public debut.
- Pharming (NASDAQ:PHAR) stock is tumbling more than 18% on Friday.
- Molekule (NASDAQ:MKUL) shares are sliding over 17% without any obvious news today.
- Applied Molecular (NASDAQ:AMTI) stock is decreasing more than 17% as merger plans weigh on the shares.
- CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) shares are falling over 16% on Friday morning.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock is dropping more than 16% after announcing a share consolidation.
- Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 16% with the release of its latest earnings report.
