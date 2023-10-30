Holidays can be relaxing times. However, they can also cause confusion among financial traders. It’s natural to wonder whether the stock market is closed on Halloween since holidays fall on different days of the week each year. Thankfully, I’ve got a definitive answer for you today so you can get ready for tomorrow.
And by the way, it’s more complicated than you probably think it is since different financial markets have different holiday schedules. That’s why I referred directly to the New York Stock Exchange’s official website to gather some definitive answers for you. So, let’s get the lowdown on the upcoming 2023 stock market holidays that you need to know.
Is the Stock Market Closed on Halloween 2023?
The official website of the New York Stock Exchange does not list Halloween 2023 (or 2024 or 2025, for that matter) as a stock market holiday. In fact, no holidays are listed for the month of October.
So, get ready for a full day of stock trading and investing tomorrow. We’ll be here, reporting the major events of the day as usual.
Furthermore, neither the bond market nor U.S. banks are expected to take a holiday break for Halloween 2023. In other words, it’s business as usual for the American financial sector.
Really, there aren’t many stock market holidays left in 2023. Here are the remaining full days in which the U.S. stock market will be closed this year:
- Thursday, Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving)
- Monday, Dec. 25 (Christmas)
Christmas Eve falls on Sunday, Dec. 24 this year, and Sundays aren’t open days for the stock market anyway. Besides, the stock market typically doesn’t treat Christmas Eve as a full-day holiday.
Time for Trading or Trick-or-Treating?
The bond market and U.S. banks are also expected to close on Nov. 23 and Dec. 25 this year, as well as on Veteran’s Day (Nov. 10), which isn’t a stock market holiday. Please note, however, that banks aren’t required to close on any of these days.
So, get ready for a full stock market day tomorrow. Then, prepare for a knock at the door, as it will be time to stop the trading and start the trick-or-treating.
On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.