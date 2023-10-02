SDC Stock: There Are No SmileDirectClub Shares Available to Short

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) stock is a hot topic among traders after the online orthodontics company filed for bankruptcy.
With that filing comes a reignited interest from investors who may be looking to short squeeze the stock. According to data from Fintel, there are currently no shares of SDC stock available to be shorted. Granted, that number isn’t absolute, but it does act as an indicator for investors that shares for shorting are limited.
This is worth pointing out, as SDC stock has been the target of short squeezes in the past. Considering that Fintel data, as well as the bankruptcy news, it’s possible that the company’s shares could undergo another short squeeze in the near future.
Will an SDC Stock Squeeze Happen?
One thing that traders will keep in mind is the falling price of SDC stock. The company’s shares are down 59.1% as of Monday morning, which has shares trading for about 17 cents. That’s quite the fall when considering the stock traded for $23 during its public debut back in 2019.
That low price and short squeeze potential may encourage retail traders to focus their attention on SDC stock. However, investors will want to be careful even if that happens. While the stock may undergo a massive rally, it could quickly be followed by a rapid fall as retail traders sell their stakes in the company. Keep that in mind before investing in SDC stock today.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risk.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.