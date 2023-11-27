Apple’s Growth Stalemate: 3 Reasons to Start Diversifying Away From AAPL Stock

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock has had a good run. Apple has been one of the most successful companies in the world, dominating the smartphone and tablet markets for more than decade. Recent challenges have cast doubt on the company’s future growth prospects. Despite new iPhone and iPad releases, Apple’s revenue growth remained unchanged, disappointing investors.
The mobile handset market is at capacity. Consumer demand for smartphones is decreasing as they lose novelty with each iteration. Below are three reasons investors should begin allocating away from Apple’s stock and look for other opportunities in the tech sector.
AAPL Stock and a Saturated Market
One of the main reasons Apple’s revenue growth has stalled is the saturation of the mobile handset market. According to IDC, global smartphone shipments have continued to decline in 2023 with a 7.8% decline in smartphone shipments in the second quarter alone.
The market is maturing, and consumers are holding on to their devices longer, reducing the demand for new models. Consumers dished out a lot of cash on consumer electronics devices during the pandemic, creating a glut of various devices in many households.
While Apple saw significant revenue growth during the pandemic, top-line growth figures in recent quarters have been dismal. In 2022, quarterly revenue growth came in around the single digits territory, and in 2023, revenue figures declined from a year-over-year perspective.
China Presents Future Headwinds
Another reason investors should be wary of AAPL stock is the uncertainty of the China market, which accounted for about 19% of Apple’s revenue at the end of its fiscal year 2023. China is a highly competitive and volatile market.
In September, Huawei launched the Mate 60 Pro with a 7nm SoC, leading Chinese consumers to favor it over the new iPhone amidst geopolitical tensions. According to analysts at the investment bank Jefferies, Apple has already lost its dominant position in the world’s largest market for mobile handsets.
Apple’s Laks a Diversification Strategy
Despite all the headwinds Apple has faced for some time, the company has failed to come up with a clear and competitive diversification strategy.
For all the billions in cash Apple has accrued over the years, the consumer electronics giant still relies heavily on its iPhone segment, which accounts for more than 52% of its total revenue in 2023. However, as we have seen, this segment is facing serious headwinds that limit its growth potential.
Despite Apple’s attempts to grow its services segment, encompassing iCloud, Apple Music, Apple News, and Apple TV+, it has been unable to compensate for the decrease in hardware sales. The company’s services segment only grew by 9% in 2023, compared to 14% in 2022. Apple has also failed to enter new markets or create new products that could generate significant revenue streams. For example, there have been rumors Apple was working on a self-driving car project for years, but a number of delays have stifled progress.
All of this to say, while Apple does have significant capital to put to work, there needs to be a higher level of conviction and innovation to break into these new markets.
On the date of publication, Tyrik Torres did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.