Binance Listing Alert: APE, HBAR and 11 Other Cryptos Coming to Binance Japan

Binance’s Binance Japan is making waves in the cryptocurrency space today after announcing that it’s listing 13 new crypto tokens on the Japanese exchange.
Here’s a quick breakdown of the new cryptos being added to Binance Japan.
Binance Listing Update: New Cryptos for Japan
- Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR-USD)
- Near Protocol (NEAR-USD)
- Optimism (OP-USD)
- Immutable X (IMX-USD)
- Arbitrum (ARB-USD)
- The Graph (GRT-USD)
- Render Token (RNDR-USD)
- Decentraland (MANA-USD)
- EOS (EOS-USD)
- GALA (GALA-USD)
- ApeCoin (APE-USD)
- Klaytn (KLAY-USD)
- Lisk (LSK-USD)
Takeshi Chino, CEO of Binance Japan, said the following about this news in a statement obtained by CryptoSlate:
“This is another big step towards our ambition to offer 100 tokens in Japan. Binance is fully committed to helping Japan take a leading role in Web3 adoption. We will continue striving to enrich our service offerings in Japan by leveraging our global expertise and our leading blockchain ecosystem.”
It’s worth noting that all of the cryptos in this new Binance Japan listing are already available in the country on other exchanges. Traders will also keep in mind that the news brings the total number of crypto listings on the exchange to 47. This makes Binance Japan the largest crypto platform in the country.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.