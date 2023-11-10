Ethereum Price Predictions: How High Can the ETH ETF News Take Ethereum?

Ethereum (ETH-USD) price predictions are a hot topic on Friday as investors in the crypto learn of a new crypto-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF).
The big news here is Blackrock (NYSE:BLK), the largest asset management firm in the world, registering what appears to be a crypto ETF. The name of this is iShares Ethereum Trust, and it was registered in Delaware.
This has investors in Ethereum excited, as Blackrock is likely going to launch this ETF in the near future. Something similar happened when it filed for its Bitcoin (BTC-USD) ETF and launched it one week afterward.
With all of this excitement, holders of Ethereum understandably have an interest in price predictions for the crypto. Let’s get into that below!
Ethereum Price Predictions
- Coin Price Forecast starts off our coverage with a year-end estimate of $2,343 for ETH in 2024.
- WalletInvestor is next on our list, with its one-year price forecast of $1065.298 for the crypto.
- Closing out our Ethereum price prediction is CryptoNewZ, and its average 2024 estimate of $4,319.
To put those price predictions in perspective, ETH was trading at $2,077.61 at the time of this writing. This comes after the crypto climbed 4.7% over the prior 24-hour period as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.