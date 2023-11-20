Is the Stock Market Closed for Thanksgiving 2023?

Investors who are wondering if the stock market is closed for Thanksgiving 2023 will want to stick around as we have the answer to that question!
The short answer is that the stock market will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. To go along with that, the stock market will also close early on Black Friday. That will see those markets close at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time as compared to the normal 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time closing.
The stock market is not the only thing that will be closed for Thanksgiving 2023. Seeing as Thanksgiving is a federal holiday, banks, post offices and other government facilities won’t be open this Thursday. Several stores and other retail locations will also be closed for the holiday as well.
More Stock Market Holidays in 2023
Outside of Thanksgiving 2023, the stock market is going to be closed for one more holiday this year. Investors will see the stock market close on Monday, Dec. 25 for Christmas Day. After that, traders will have to wait until markets close on Jan. 2, 2024 for the next stock market holiday.
Of course, there are still a few days before the stock market closes down for Thanksgiving. Until then, InvestorPlace will continue to offer up all of the latest news for traders.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.