Why Is LQR House (LQR) Stock Up 30% Today?

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) stock is rising higher on Tuesday after the company updated investors on its current share repurchasing efforts.
According to a news release from the company, it’s planning to repurchase up to $2 million of LQR stock. This is on top of the 1,476,355 shares the company has already repurchased through the share buyback program.
LQR House belives that its shares are currently undervalued and that’s why it’s buying more shares. The company is doing so in hopes that it will act as a morale boost for investors in its stock.
Sean Dollinger, CEO of LQR House, said the following about the share buyback plans.
“We acknowledge that our investors have been eagerly awaiting updates on the share buyback program, and naturally, we aim to instill pride in our shareholders. Given the current market dynamics, we view the ongoing buyback at these historically low levels as a strategic decision. At LQR House, our dedication is unwavering, and we remain committed to consistently highlighting our company’s innovation and resilience in the face of market challenges.”
LQR Stock Movement on Tuesday
With today’s announcement comes heavy trading of LQR shares. As of this writing, more than 38 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s a massive leap over its daily average trading volume of about 10 million shares.
LQR stock is up 30.2% as of Tuesday morning but was still down 98.4% year-to-date when markets closed on Monday.
