Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Tracon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) stock is rocketing more than 54% with heavy trading after announcing a product development platform agreement.
- LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) shares are soaring over 46% after revealing share repurchase data.
- Mountain Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:MCAF) stock is surging close to 43% as it moves forward with merger plans.
- Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares are gaining more than 26% after announcing an exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement.
- Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) stock is increasing over 22% alongside a strong Q4 earnings report.
- Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) shares are climbing more than 19% with insider buying.
- Invo Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) stock is rising over 19% after announcing a share exchange agreement.
- Mobiv Acquisition (NASDAQ:MOBV) shares are jumping more than 14% on Tuesday morning.
- Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) stock is getting an over 12% boost without any clear news.
- Artivion (NYSE:AORT) shares are up more than 11% on Tuesday.
10 Top Losers
- Reliance Global (NASDAQ:RELI) stock is plummeting over 39% after announcing a proposed public share offering.
- MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) shares are diving nearly 25% alongside Phase 3 study results.
- Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) stock is tumbling more than 23% on a convertible bond sale.
- Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) shares are taking an almost 21% beating on Tuesday.
- Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) stock is dropping close to 20% after a roughly 74% rally yesterday.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) shares are sliding nearly 19% after announcing a clinical trial delay.
- AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) stock is decreasing over 18% on a delisting notice.
- Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) shares are falling more than 13% after a rally yesterday.
- Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) stock is slipping almost 13% on Tuesday morning.
- Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 12% on Tuesday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.