3 Doomed Penny Stocks to Dump in December

In the volatile investment landscape, the notion of penny stocks can concern even the most seasoned investors. These stocks, recognized for their questionable reputation, pair high risks with the potential for significant returns. Investing in this area requires not only caution but also thorough research and careful assessment of each company.
Moreover, penny stock companies differ markedly from their larger stock market counterparts. While many publicly traded companies have valuations in the billions, these penny stock entities typically have a market value of less than $250 million or 300 million. This substantial size difference highlights the inherent volatility and unpredictability of penny stocks, underscoring the striking contrasts within the market.
Furthermore, in an uncertain financial climate, the need for thorough portfolio scrutiny cannot be overstated. Therefore, it is absolutely crucial to judiciously avoid the enticing yet often misleading allure of these three high-risk penny stocks, especially in the prevailing unstable economic context.
Hyzon Motors (HYZN)
Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ: HYZN), a prominent hydrogen fuel cell vehicle manufacturer, has been facing controversy over alleged revenue inflation and fictitious customers since September of 2021. Compounding the issue, Hyzon and its former executives recently settled SEC fraud charges for $25 million, deepening concerns over the company’s integrity.
Moreover, Hyzon Motors reported another zero-revenue quarter with a sizeable cash-burn eating further into the company’s rapidly deteriorating liquidity. This financial struggle is further exacerbated by its latest quarterly report, where the company reported GAAP earnings per share of negative 18 cents, falling short of estimates by two cents. Additionally, a significant revenue dip of 71.59% year-over-year sharply contrasts with the sector’s median of 7.8%.
Furthermore, Hyzon Motors’ withdrawal of operating guidance and the urgent need for European restructuring underscore its precarious position. The company must raise significant capital by next year’s second half, highlighting the critical nature of its financial and operational challenges.
Nikola (NKLA)
In the dynamic electric vehicle sector, Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) stands out for its struggles. Specializing in electric and hydrogen-powered trucks, the company has faced significant hurdles in commencing commercial production, primarily due to financial constraints. This has been reflected in its stock value, which sharply declined from a peak of $68 in June 2020 to a mere $1, indicative of its severe competition and deteriorating financial health.
In the recent quarter, Nikola reported non-GAAP earnings per share of negative 30 cents, missing forecasts by 16 cents. Additionally, its revenue also fell short of expectations by $9.34 million, plunging to a negative $1.73 million — a stark 107% drop from the previous year — raising concerns about the company’s financial stability.
Nikola’s reputation also took yet another hit in August with a safety recall of all its battery trucks, due to defective batteries causing fires.
BRC Inc. (BBRC)
BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC), the force behind Black Rifle Coffee, initially skyrocketed in the market with a unique, conservative-focused vision. However, due to tough competition in the coffee industry, BRC now faces significant financial challenges, marking a critical moment for the company.
The company’s third-quarter report saw GAAP earnings per share of negative 5 cents, falling short of expectations by four cents. This led to a revenue miss of $6.06 million, causing BRCC’s shares to decline by 7.3% in after-hours trading. A substantial cash-from-operations deficit of negative 84.2 million for the trailing twelve months further amplifies the company’s struggle to maintain competitiveness in the market.
Furthermore, BRCC’s once strategically advantageous bold patriotic branding now stirs controversy, paralleled by a 29% year-to-date decline in its shares. As the company deals with financial challenges and re-evaluates its branding, its mission to distinguish itself takes on a more thrilling dimension.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
