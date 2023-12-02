If You Can Only Buy One Flying Cars Stock in December, It Better Be One of These 3 Names

Flying car stocks are gearing up and ready for takeoff. These companies represent excellent value and can multiply investors’ capital. Once an idea found only in science fiction, the flying car companies of today are developing models for practical uses in warehouses, recreation and even search and rescue missions.
Now might be a great time to consider a serious investment in flying car stocks. The end-of-year rally draws near. Therefore, if you’d like to lock in some potential gains before the expected wave of green candles in December, scooping up these shares now could be a smart option.
So, here are the best flying car stocks to buy before the rally takes off.
Tesla (TSLA)
It might be surprising to see Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on this list, as it’s best known for its electric vehicles. However, some analysts predict TSLA could one day sell flying cars, too. This analysis is largely speculative, but some of TSLA stock’s recent moves point toward this as a possibility.
Indeed, TSLA stated back in 2019 it was working on a flying car, but it’s unclear if this vehicle was intended for commercial use or to showcase the company’s technical power.
However, CEO Elon Musk has also directly expressed skepticism about flying cars, noting they have significant health and safety concerns about debris falling from vehicles and increased noise pollution.
However, if TSLA can resolve the problems intrinsic to flying cars, we could see one of those models hit the market. But that is yet to be officially confirmed by the same. That may give investors another speculative reason to buy TSLA before the end-of-year rally.
Joby Aviation (JOBY)
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) is one of those flying car stocks to buy before the year draws to a close. It’s possibly the favorite company among analysts who cover the flying car industry extensively.
Some oft-cited reasons for analyst enthusiasm center around the $9.8 million government grant it received from the California government, as well as its optimistic Q3 shareholder letter. Within it, the company stated it had made significant progress toward FAA certification and expects some early deliveries to the U.S. Airforce.
There are also a few bits of supporting evidence to support the idea that JOBY could rally near the end of the year, with much of it focused on valuation ratios. For instance, it has a market cap of $4.6 billion, while its enterprise value is $3.2 billion. That means it could potentially rise explosively in the future due to its smaller size when compared to its peers.
It’s also a relatively high-beta stock, with a beta of 2.16 and its share growing 59.93% over the last 52 weeks. That means it has momentum on its side for surging higher, as well as being more sensitive to broad-market rallies. Therefore, it’s one of those flying car stocks investors should consider scooping up today.
EHang (EH)
EHang (NASDAQ:EH) is a Chinese stock, so it provides diversification benefits from an important emerging market. It’s also a solid pick on its own.
I’m still bullish on EH despite some accusations flung at it from Hindenburg Research, which questioned whether its orders and pre-orders came from genuine customers or if they were intentionally inflated by EH.
EHang has since strenuously denied the accusations from Hindenburg, stating that all the orders are based on signed contracts and will be delivered once the company receives its final regulatory approval.
Hindenburg is a notorious short-seller and has accused various companies of practicing shady dealings in the past. Its accuracy is hit or miss. Investors should keep in mind that Hindenburg may also initiate short positions against the companies it publishes reports about.
So, this mix of bad news for EHang makes it a contrarian play, but there’s good reason it may rebound in the latter part of the year due to its oversold shares.
On the date of publication, Matthew Farley did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.