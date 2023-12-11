Why Is Jet AI (JTAI) Stock Up 20% Today?

Jet AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) stock is climbing higher on Monday despite a lack of news from the private aviation platforms company.
There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why JTAI stock is up today. On that same note, no analysts are offering new coverage of the shares.
Even so, shares of JTAI stock are rising on Monday with heavy trading. That has more than 2 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is only about 37,000 shares.
One thing that investors will want to keep in mind is JTAI’s penny stock status. That comes from its low daily average trading volume, prior closing price of $1.66 and its market capitalization of $14.966 million.
Why That Matters for JTAI Stock
Being a penny stock opens Jet AI’s shares up to certain vulnerabilities. That includes strong volatility as the low entry point makes it easy for certain traders to manipulate its share price.
If that is what’s happening to JTAI stock this morning, investors will want to be wary about buying the company’s shares today. It might not be long before the stock gives up today’s gains.
JTAI stock is up 19.9% as of Monday morning but is down 84.5% year-to-date as of Friday’s close.
