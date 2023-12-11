Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

It’s time to start the trading week with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, clinical trial results, proposed public offerings and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Jet AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) stock is rocketing more than 48% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) shares are soaring over 43% with strong early morning trading.
- Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) stock is surging more than 23% alongside its latest earnings report.
- Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) shares are gaining over 23% with the release of Phase 1 clinical trial results.
- Macy’s (NYSE:M) stock is rising close to 20% on reports of a buyout offer.
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares are increasing more than 19% with the release of new preclinical study data.
- Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) stock is climbing nearly 15% despite a lack of news this morning.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares are heading over 14% higher without any clear news on Monday.
- Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) stock is jumping more than 14% this morning.
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) shares are up over 13% alongside struggling natural gas prices.
10 Top Losers
- Green Giant (NASDAQ:GGE) stock is plummeting more than 40% after announcing a proposed public offering.
- RiskOn International (NASDAQ:ROI) shares are diving over 32% without any clear news this morning.
- Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR) stock is tumbling more than 27% with a Chapter 11 filing.
- African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR) shares are taking an over 24% beating after recently going public.
- iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) stock is sliding more than 16% on a proposed public share offering.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) shares are dropping over 16% after presenting additional data from a clinical trial.
- Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) stock is decreasing more than 15% on Monday morning.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares are slipping almost 14% this morning.
- ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) stock is dipping over 13% today.
- Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 12%.
