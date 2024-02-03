3 Gaming Cryptos With 100X Explosion Potential

Gaming and crypto – are two wildly speculative worlds that somehow work well together. While blockchain gaming cryptos took center stage in the last bull market with parabolic gains, they’ve been strangely quiet this cycle. However, with altcoin season likely on the horizon, these forgotten gems may once again capture the hearts, minds, and wallets of traders looking to hit a home run.
Now I know what you’re thinking — gaming cryptos are just hype-fueled ponzis designed to separate fools from their coins. And while many projects likely fit that bill, there are some intriguing blockchain gaming cryptos with real potential, real-world utility and yes — real multibagger return possibilities.
I’ve dug deep to identify some of the most promising blockchain gaming cryptos that I believe could explode 100X or more in the coming years. No guarantees, of course — and I suggest you only risk money you can afford to lose on such speculative assets. But if altcoin season kicks into high gear, history could repeat itself with parabolic rises in gaming tokens and NFTs.
Token IN (TIN-USD)
Token IN (TIN-USD) is an Aptos (APT-USD)-based token that powers a unique MMORPG called “IN”.
What piqued my interest in TIN was its parabolic price action over the past week, surging 10X in just around 10 days. However, upon further research, I discovered some intriguing utility and tokenomics that suggest this project could have legs beyond just price speculation.
IN itself is a casual combat game that enables players to explore and conquer new worlds via simple match-3 battles. It has a constantly evolving narrative that incentivizes daily player participation. And through crafting equipment and developing their city, players can unlock new game functionality.
Furthermore, TIN serves as the keystone for this gaming metaverse — providing premium currency for in-game purchases and enabling the exchange of gems earned through gameplay. With a focus on long-term retention over short-term profits, 50% of TIN’s supply funds staking rewards to lock in early adopters.
If IN can achieve its goal of over 10 million regular players contributing to its evolving gameplay and narrative, TIN could see substantial adoption and retention. And that presents serious multibagger potential for what I consider one of the more intriguing blockchain gaming cryptos out there.
LitLab Games (LITT-USD)
The emerging world of play-to-earn crypto gaming has plenty of fledgling projects vying for attention. However, LitLab Games (LITT-USD) stands out as a project taking a more standardized approach to blockchain-based gaming.
LitLab is launching multiple titles with baked-in crypto economies. Its current flagship game, CyberTitans, has already garnered acclaim, rated highly across gaming launches and featured in top esports tournaments.
LitLab lets gamers monetize their skills and engagement through token incentives. The project has already shown traction with CyberTitans and captured the attention of high-profile partners like DreamHack.
Despite rallying hard recently, LITT still sports a relatively tiny $9 million market cap. Given its industry connections and publishing expertise, if play-to-earn gaming sees massive growth this cycle, LITT could capture some serious market share.
LITT checks the necessary boxes for gaming crypto darlings with staying power beyond hype cycles. Its current momentum stalled recently, but the long-term upside still seems substantial.
Abyss World (AWT-USD)
Abyss World (AWT-USD) is a crypto token powering an immersive action RPG gaming metaverse.
Built collaboratively on Sui Network (SUI-USD) and Polygon (MATIC-USD), Abyss World aims to offer players an expansive open fantasy world to explore. Within Nordinia, gamers can uncover lore secrets, battle foes and trade NFT-based in-game assets using the project’s ERC-20 governance token, AWT.
The game looks visually stunning – positioning Abyss World to attract gamers and crypto enthusiasts alike if execution lives up to the vision.
Unlike some other gaming cryptos, AWT hasn’t seen any parabolic breakout yet, sporting just a $6 million market cap. However, if blockchain gaming sees massive rises across various crypto metaverse projects, AWT looks well-positioned for a sharp rally.
On Low-Capitalization and Low-Volume Cryptocurrencies: InvestorPlace does not regularly publish commentary about cryptocurrencies that have a market capitalization less than $100 million or trade with volume less than $100,000 each day. That’s because these “penny cryptos” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. When we do publish commentary on a low-volume crypto that may be affected by our commentary, we ask that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
