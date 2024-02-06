Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time to start Tuesday with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers that investors will want to keep an eye on today!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, new agreements, insider trading, proposed public offerings and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock is rocketing more than 50% alongside heavy pre-market trading this morning.
- Chenghe Acquisition (NASDAQ:CHEA) shares are soaring over 41% as it continues to rally on merger plans.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock is surging close to 29% with a new patent license agreement.
- Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR) shares are rising more than 17% after its subsidiary Glory Star got an award.
- Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) stock is increasing over 16% alongside its latest earnings report.
- Gorilla Tech (NASDAQ:GRRR) shares are gaining more than 16% as earnings continue to boost its stock price.
- Northann (NYSEMKT:NCL) stock is heading over 15% higher on Tuesday morning.
- MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares are climbing more than 12% without any clear news today.
- Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) stock is jumping over 12% alongside insider trading.
- U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) shares are up more than 12% after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Cornerstone Technologies.
10 Top Losers
- Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) stock is plummeting over 32% with a proposed public offering.
- Trio Petroleum (NYSEMKT:TPET) shares are diving more than 29% after amending a securities purchase agreement.
- Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) stock is tumbling over 18% after disappointing investors with its Q1 report.
- FMC (NYSE:FMC) shares are decreasing almost 15% alongside a weak outlook.
- BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) stock is taking a more than 13% beating after rallying on clinical data yesterday.
- Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares are retreating over 12% after seeking a change in its independent registered public accounting firm.
- C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) stock is falling more than 12% with a proposed public offering.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) are dropping over 11% on Tuesday.
- Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) stock is slipping 11% today.
- Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down nearly 11% alongside a proposed public offering.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.