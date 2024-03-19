Pooh Price Predictions: Where Will the New Bull Run Take the POOH Crypto?

The meme coin movement is alive and well in the crypto world. And for investors in little-known Pooh (POOH-USD), that has meant some serious gains (and losses) in a short amount of time. Pooh, named after “the most recognizable bear in the world,” is currently down around 10% at the time of writing. It was up 10% just a few hours ago. So, all this trading activity is leading to an outsized interest in Pooh price predictions.
This is a trending crypto for a variety of reasons. For one, the project identifies itself as a “decentralized community movement.” In plain speak, this project appears to be targeted toward meme coin investors, looking to capitalize on this latest wave of bullish sentiment that’s flooding the sector.
Additionally, with a new non-fungible token (NFT) project launched, investors may be looking for a way to invest in newfound enthusiasm in the NFT world by buying POOH tokens directly. To be fair, it’s unclear how much value will accrue to Pooh token holders as a result of this launch. But more publicity is always a good thing for small-cap meme tokens looking to get off the ground.
With that in mind, let’s dive into where a few experts see this meme token headed from here.
Pooh Price Predictions
For context, POOH currently trades at $0.00000004566 per token at the time of writing.
- Coincodex thinks POOH could increase more than 10x over the next month, surging to 0.00000049 per token.
- Digitalcoinprice provides average price targets for POOH of $0.000000113 in 2025 and $0.000000234 in 2029.
- Coincu suggests this meme coin project could be worth $0.000002487 in 2025 and $0.000004360 in 2029.
On Low-Capitalization and Low-Volume Cryptocurrencies: InvestorPlace does not regularly publish commentary about cryptocurrencies that have a market capitalization less than $100 million or trade with volume less than $100,000 each day. That’s because these “penny cryptos” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. When we do publish commentary on a low-volume crypto that may be affected by our commentary, we ask that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.