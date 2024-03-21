SPECIAL REPORT 7 Off-the-Radar Stocks Set to Trounce the Magnificent 7 This Year

Why Is Kaival Brands Innovations (KAVL) Stock Up 77% Today?

KAVL stock is up on heavy trading

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Mar 21, 2024, 7:49 am EDT

Advertisement

  • Kaival Brands Innovations (KAVL) stock is up on Thursday alongside heavy trading.
  • That’s without any clear news from the nicotine company.
  • Instead, it could be due to KAVL’s penny stock status.
KAVL Stock - Why Is Kaival Brands Innovations (KAVL) Stock Up 77% Today?

Source: Shutterstock

Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday alongside heavy pre-market trading of the nicotine company’s shares.

Early morning trading on Thursday has more than 5.7 million shares of KAVL stock changing hands. That’s a massive surge in trading volume when compared to its daily average of about 35,000 shares.

Investors will note that this movement comes without any recent news from Kaival Brands Innovations. That includes a lack of press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that KAVL is a penny stock. This comes from its low daily average trading volume, prior closing price of $1.33 per share and its market capitalization of $3.786 million.

Why That Matters to KAVL Stock

Being in penny stock territory opens KAVL shares up to certain vulnerabilities. That includes manipulation of Kaival Brands Innovations by certain traders.

If that’s what is happening to KAVL stock today, it makes it a risky bet for investors. It might not be long before the stock gives up its recent gains.

KAVL stock is up 77.4% as of Thursday morning.

Investors can find more of the latest stock market stories below!

We have all of the hottest stock market news ready to go on Thursday! That includes the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning and a look at some of the latest earnings reports today. All of that information is ready to go at the following links!

More Thursday Stock Market News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2024/03/why-is-kaival-brands-innovations-kavl-stock-up-77-today/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC