Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We are diving into the biggest pre-market stock movers with all of the most recent news worth reading about on Thursday morning!
Moving stocks are earnings reports, a delisting notice and more.
Let’s get into that below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock is rocketing more than 56% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Lufax (NYSE:LU) shares are soaring 35% after releasing its Q4 2023 earnings report.
- CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) stock is surging over 32% after beating EPS estimates.
- LiveWire (NYSE:LVWR) shares are increasing close to 24% without any clear news this morning.
- N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO) stock is climbing more than 22% despite a lack of news today.
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares are gaining over 19% on Thursday morning.
- Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) stock is jumping more than 18% today.
- Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares are heading over 18% higher after achieving profitability in its latest quarter.
- Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI) stock is rising 18% on a reserves evaluation update.
- Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) shares are up almost 18% after beating earnings estimates.
Top 10 Losers
- Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) stock is plummeting more than 60% after announcing its voluntary delisting.
- Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH) shares are diving over 20% after a rally yesterday.
- Etao International (NASDAQ:ETAO) stock is tumbling more than 18% following a recent rally.
- Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:CJET) shares are taking an over 17% beating on Thursday morning.
- iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) stock is sliding nearly 15% today.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares are decreasing more than 13% this morning.
- Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) stock is falling over 13% after rallying yesterday.
- Abits (NASDAQ:ABTS) shares are dropping more than 13% on Thursday.
- AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) stock is slipping over 12% this morning.
- Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 12% after releasing Q4 results.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.