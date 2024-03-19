Why Is Ontrak (OTRK) Stock Up 105% Today?

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) stock is on the rise Tuesday as investors prepare for the artificial intelligence (AI) healthcare company’s presentation at the 36th Annual Roth Conference.
The management team at Ontrak is planning to hold a live fireside chat later today. That will take place at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will be available afterward on the company’s website. Traders will have to register to take part in the event.
Investors are no doubt hoping for positive news from the AI healthcare company. Insight from its leadership team could provide a positive catalyst for OTRK stock.
It’s also worth mentioning that AI stocks are undergoing a boom right now alongside Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). This comes as the graphics card maker holds its own GPU Technology Conference (GTC) this week. That started yesterday and will last through Thursday.
OTRK Stock Movement on Tuesday
Shares of OTRK stock are rising higher today alongside heavy trading. That has more than 10 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s already well above its daily average trading volume of about 558,000 shares.
OTRK stock is up 104.9% as of Tuesday morning. The stock was down 51.3% year-to-date when markets closed on Monday.
There are more stock market stories traders need to know about on Tuesday!
Fortunately, we have all of the latest news ready to go this morning! Among that is what has shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) stock up, the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning and more. All of this news is ready to go at the links below!
More Stock Market News for Tuesday
- Why Is Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN) Stock Up 101% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday
- SPGC Stock Earnings: Sacks Parente Golf Reported Results for Q4 2023
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.