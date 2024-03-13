NVDA Stock Alert: 7 Things to Know Before Nvidia GTC 2024

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock could be about to see a major catalyst as the graphics card company prepares for its GPU Technology Conference (GTC) next week.
GTC is a major artificial intelligence conference held by Nvidia that offers insight into the company’s future plans. It also includes workshops and presentations for developers and investors better looking to understand Nvidia.
Let’s go over everything traders need to know about the upcoming Nvidia GTC 2024 conference below.
NVDA Stock: Nvidia GTC 2024 Details
- Investors will note that the conference is set to take place from March 18 through March 21.
- The conference will start with a keynote presentation hosted by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at 4:00 p.m. Eastern.
- Huang’s presentation will focus on “AI advances that are shaping our future.”
- This is the largest AI conference of the year and is expected to be a catalyst for both NVDA stock and other AI stocks.
- It’s also worth noting that NVDA stockholders are excited about GTC 2024 as it’s the first in-person version of the conference held since 2019.
- Traders are also hoping that Huang will introduce Nvidia’s new Blackwell GPUs during the event.
- Investors will also want to keep an eye on the other presentations at the conference as many are being hosted by leaders in the technology and AI sector.
NVDA stock is down 2.8% as of Wednesday morning.
