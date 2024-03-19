Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Pre-market stock movers are worth diving into on Tuesday as we check out all of the hottest news this morning!
Moving stocks are acquisition deals, new investments, earnings reports and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) stock is rocketing more than 95% as AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) is acquiring it for $2.4 billion.
- Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares are soaring over 75% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR) stock is surging more than 59% after partnering with EaseMyTrip.
- Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) shares are gaining over 23% on a $75 million investment.
- XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) stock is increasing more than 23% after going public last week.
- National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) shares are rising over 22% with a Q4 earnings report and a share buyback.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock is heading more than 22% higher with strong trading on Tuesday morning.
- Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) shares are climbing over 21% on a collaboration deal with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).
- Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:CJET) stock is jumping more than 17% as Walleye Capital LLC bought more shares.
- MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) shares are up over 15% on Tuesday morning.
Top 10 Losers
- Greenwave Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) stock is crashing more than 53% after sending warrant exercise inducement offer letters to holders.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares are plummeting over 33% after a recent surge in price.
- Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) stock is diving more than 18% after rallying yesterday.
- MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) shares are tumbling over 17% following a business update.
- Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP) stock is taking a more than 15% beating without any clear news this morning.
- Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:STRC) shares are sliding over 15% after a name change and planned ticker change.
- Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) stock is dropping more than 13% following a Monday rally.
- Joann (NASDAQ:JOAN) shares are decreasing over 13% following a recent bankruptcy filing.
- Kwesst Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE) stock is falling more than 12% despite a lack of news.
- DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 12% on mixed Q4 results.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.