Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Pre-market stock movers are a great way to start the week as we check out all of the biggest news moving shares on Monday!
Moving stocks this morning are a settlement agreement, Elon Musk’s trip to China, a delisting update and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Inno (NASDAQ:INHD) stock is rocketing more than 58% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) shares are soaring over 42% after reaching a recall settlement.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) stock is surging more than 22% without any clear news this morning.
- IGC Pharma (NYSEMKT:IGC) shares are gaining over 19% with strong early morning trading.
- Prime Medicine (NASDAQ:PRME) stock is rising more than 19% despite a lack of news today.
- GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR) shares are increasing over 19% after Elon Musk left China with backing for Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) self-driving software.
- Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) stock is also heading more than 17% higher alongside the China news.
- T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) shares are likewise climbing over 17% with the China visit.
- Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) stock is jumping more than 16% on Monday morning.
- GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) shares are up close to 16% today.
10 Top Losers
- Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) stock is crashing over 92% following a reverse stock split on Friday.
- Marex (NASDAQ:MRX) shares are plummeting 60% following its initial public offering (IPO).
- Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) stock is diving more than 58% on voluntary delisting plans.
- Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) shares are taking an over 54% beating on a Phase 2 clinical trial update.
- GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) stock is tumbling more than 18% with Tesla’s recent rally.
- iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) shares are sliding over 17% on Monday morning.
- T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ) stock is dropping more than 17% alongside Tesla’s gains.
- Boqii (NYSEMKT:BQ) shares are falling over 16% without any apparent news this morning.
- Nuzee (NASDAQ:NUZE) stock is decreasing more than 14% after a Friday rally.
- Nature Wood (NASDAQ:NWGL) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 14 with no clear news to report.
