Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Pre-market stock movers are worth checking out as we dive into all of the biggest news sending shares higher and lower on Thursday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, shareholder meetings, public offerings and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) stock is rocketing more than 151% after announcing plans for an extraordinary general shareholders meeting.
- MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) shares are soaring over 52% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) stock is surging more than 32% with strong early morning trading.
- Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) shares are rising over 23% after announcing it will sponsor an upcoming event.
- Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) stock is gaining 17% on Thursday morning.
- Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS) shares are increasing more than 16% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) stock is climbing over 16% without any apparent news on Thursday.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) shares are heading more than 15% higher this morning.
- CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO) stock is jumping over 14% with no obvious news to report.
- Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) shares are up more than 13% today.
10 Top Losers
- Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) stock is crashing over 43% with no obvious news this morning.
- Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) shares are plummeting more than 28% after releasing its 2023 annual report.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock is diving over 24% on a proposed public offering.
- Trilogy Metals (NYSEMKT:TMQ) shares are tumbling more than 22% on an Ambler Access Project update.
- Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAAC) stock is taking an over 20% beating on plans for a share offering.
- Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares are falling more than 20% following a recent rally.
- Reliance Global (NASDAQ:RELI) stock is dropping over 19% on Thursday morning.
- Trio Petroleum (NYSEMKT:TPET) shares are decreasing close to 17% as it continues recent negative movement.
- iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE) stock is declining 15% today.
- SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 14% with the release of its 2023 financial results.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.