Why Is Trio Petroleum (TPET) Stock Down 22% Today?

Trio Petroleum (NYSEMKT:TPET) stock is falling on Wednesday after the oil and gas exploration and development company announced new financing agreements.
The first one announced by Trio Petroleum is a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor. This saw it gain net proceeds of $310,000 from this investor. In exchange, the investor secured another 750,000 shares of TPET stock.
To go along with that, the institutional investor was granted piggy-back registration rights. That covers the resale of the Commitment Shares and the Conversion Shares.
In addition, Trio Petroleum is issuing a Senior Secured Note to the institutional investor. This note has a principal amount of $400,000 and a maturity date of Aug. 16, 2024. The investor can also participate in future financing for 18 months or until the Investor Note is repaid.
TPET Stock Movement on Wednesday
News of the securities purchase agreement and Senior Secured Note aren’t going over well with traders today. As a result, the company’s shares are down 21.6% as of Wednesday morning. However, the stock was up 52.5% year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
With this news comes some 5.4 million shares of TPET stock changing hands. That’s still well below its daily average trading volume of about 18.6 million shares.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.