Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Pre-market stock movers are worth checking out as we get into all of the hottest news happening on Tuesday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, clinical trial data and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock is rocketing close to 50% after announcing its 2023 results.
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) shares are rising over 26% after revealing a securities purchase agreement.
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) stock is soaring more than 26% ahead of its delisting.
- Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) shares are surging over 26% without any clear news this morning.
- TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) stock is gaining nearly 17% despite a lack of news today.
- Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) shares are increasing more than 16% following an investor update.
- MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) stock is climbing over 14% on Tuesday morning.
- Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ:BCLI) shares are getting a more than 13% boost with an update on its Phase 3 clinical trial.
- Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) stock is jumping over 13% as it continues a recent rally.
- RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) shares are up more than 12% on an offer to take it private.
10 Top Losers
- Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) stock is crashing over 53% on preliminary Phase 1 clinical trial data.
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares are plummeting more than 30% on Tuesday morning.
- UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) stock is diving over 23% after a major rally yesterday.
- Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) shares are tumbling more than 22% on a proposed public offering.
- BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) stock is taking an over 21% beating on Tuesday.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares are decreasing more than 15% on preliminary earnings results.
- Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ:WAVE) stock is dropping over 14% after a massive rally yesterday.
- Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares are sliding more than 12% on plans for a special shareholder meeting.
- DigiAsia (NASDAQ:FAAS) stock is declining almost 12% after a rally yesterday.
- Erayak Power Solution (NASDAQ:RAYA) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 11%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.